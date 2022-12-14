Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon’s unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in November from 4.1% in October, according ro the Oregon Employment Department. 

The Numbers

There were 94,294 unemployed and 2,091,702 employed in Oregon in November.

The unemployment rate increased 0.9 percentage point over the past four months from its recent low of 3.5% in May, June, and July. The last time Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.4% or more was in October 2021 when the rate was 4.4%. In contrast, the U.S. unemployment rate has remained below 4%, as it was 3.7% in both October and November of 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Would you like to see a white Christmas this holiday?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.