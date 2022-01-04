The Siletz Tribal Council announced Michael Fisher will no longer serve as general manager for Chinook Winds Casino Resort effective Jan. 1. Fisher started the position as interim general manager in April of 2012 and accepted the position full time in December of 2012. In his time as general manager, Fisher had many accomplishments overseeing multiple remodels and expansions including the three-story parking garage and skybridge to the casino.
John Wheeler has been promoted to interim general manager at Chinook Winds Casino Resort while the Siletz Tribal Council searches for a new general manager. Wheeler has been serving as the director of finance since September 2015 for Chinook Winds. He is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and has been in accounting and budgeting since 1970 as well as tribal gaming for 18 years. He has worked in governmental accounting as well as in distribution, manufacturing and retail industries. Wheeler served in the US Air Force in finance and budgeting for over eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.