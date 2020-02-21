Lincoln County District Attorney Jonathan Cable announced his candidacy for May’s election to retain his position.
Cable was appointed by Governor Kate Brown recently to fill the vacancy of former District Attorney (DA) Michelle Branam, who stepped down from the position Sept. 11, 2019.
Four candidates vied for the appointment, which included several interviews and a background investigation by the Oregon State Police.
“I was honored to be appointed by Governor Kate Brown as the District Attorney of Lincoln County,” Cable said. “This is a non-partisan position. I am a registered independent. My most recent opponent did not apply at that time. She holds an Oregon law license issued in June 2016 and a Nevada law license issued in May 2018. The final decision is up to you when the election is held in May.”
Cable served Lincoln County as a Deputy District Attorney from December 2006 to November 2015; Seneca County, Ohio as Assistant Prosecutor for Felony Crimes for three years; and Tiffin, Ohio as Assistant City Prosecutor for two years. Cable was most recently a Newport-based defense attorney in private practice for four years.
“I have spent the last four years in private practice largely defending the rights of people who could not afford to hire an attorney,” Cable said. “I am proud of that work. The experience has been invaluable. But it is only a small part of the story, as I have practiced criminal law for 18 years.”
Cable spent nine years as a deputy district attorney in Lincoln County, working to protect the vulnerable:
• As a member of the Lincoln County Major Crime Team on the most serious crimes in the county for seven years;
• As chair of the Elder Abuse Task Force, working with partners from several local agencies to ensure the physical and financial safety of those 65 and older;
• As the lead attorney on Lincoln County’s juvenile dependency cases, with the goal of keeping children safe and reuniting families;
• Litigating cases involving physical abuse of children; and
• Prosecuting the majority of felony domestic violence cases for several years.
Cable also served as president of Lincoln County Employee Association representing county employees in contract and disciplinary matters, giving him experience in county budget and personnel; Oregon State Bar Criminal Jury Instruction Committee; and as Siletz Tribal Court of Appeals Judge Pro Tempore. Cable received the 2011 Law Enforcement Recognition Award for his service as a deputy district attorney.
“I look forward to working with our community partners to address resources for mental illness and substance abuse, which are involved in so many crimes. If we are able to help those who need it, we can stop the revolving door that costs the community a great deal of money and frustration,” Cable said. “Also, I would like to add stability to the DA’s office, another revolving door. The office consists of approximately 30 employees and an almost $3 million budget. This is not simply a position that involves trying cases.
"Justice is too important to learn on the job. It’s an honor to serve the people of Lincoln County again.”
