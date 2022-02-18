Oregon State Credit Union has promoted Nicole Jones to lead branch operations in Newport. Jones was previously the assistant manager of the Newport branch. She will oversee the branch’s day-to-day operations.
Jones began her career with Oregon State Credit Union in 2017 as the assistant manager in Newport. She has worked in the financial services industry since 1998, the past seven years in Newport.
Director of Regional Branch Services Peggy Mehl, who oversees eight of the credit union’s branches on the central coast and in the Willamette Valley, said, “Nicole is the perfect choice to lead the Newport branch. She lives along the coast, she knows the people and businesses here and she’s committed to contributing positively to the health and vitality of the area.”
“Knowing all the work we have done to help members and smaller organizations gives me a great deal of satisfaction,” Jones said. “I am passionate about helping our members, and I look forward to furthering Oregon State Credit Union’s involvement with the community to deepen those relationships.”
Oregon State Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in 24 western and central Oregon counties. Additional information about Oregon State Credit Union is available at oregonstatecu.com.
