Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Sheryl Bachart has announced her bid for re-election as Circuit Court Judge, Position 1, 17th Judicial District.
“I am seeking re-election because I want to continue to serve the community I grew up in and the community in which I have chosen to raise my own family," Bachart said. "During my 12 years on the bench I have presided over every type of case, including criminal, civil, family law, probate, juvenile, fish and game and traffic."
Bachart was appointed to her position in 2008 by Governor Ted Kulongoski and has since been elected to serve two additional terms.
Bachart was born and raised in Toledo, Oregon and has been married to her husband, Mark, for 24 years and they have two children, Ally and Luke.
She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and International Studies from the University of Oregon in 1991, graduating magna cum laude. After traveling and living abroad, she went back to the University Oregon where she attained her JD in 1997.
Bachart returned to the community she grew up in to practice law and spent 11 years in the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office. She prosecuted all types of cases, but spent the majority of her career prosecuting child sexual and physical abuse cases. In 2008 she was appointed the first female circuit judge in Lincoln County and has served now 12 years in that position.
"Shortly after taking the bench in 2008, I implemented Domestic Violence Court and in 2020 I took over Lincoln County’s Drug Court," Bachart said. "I have been particularly rewarded by my involvement in those cases because domestic violence and addiction threaten family stability and the community has been made safer by the operation of those specialty courts. I have presided over close to 200 jury trials since taking the bench.”
Bachart said she has been fortunate to serve on several statewide and local committees including the Oregon Council on Court Procedures, Oregon Judicial Department Judicial Education and Leadership Committee, Oregon Supreme Court Council on Inclusion and Fairness, Criminal Jury Instruction Committee, Lincoln County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council, Lincoln County Courthouse Security Committee and the Pretrial Services Implementation Team.
"While it is an honor to serve on these committees, one of the greatest joys of my career has been opportunities to speak to students in Toledo, Eddyville, Newport, Waldport and Taft schools about the courts and those interested in pursuing a career in law," Bachart said. "I want young people in this community to know I also grew up here and see themselves as capable of achieving their goals.”
Bachart said she has also benefited from hearing and learning about the individual stories of those appearing in front of her and the challenges they have overcome in Lincoln County.
"I am humbled daily by the courage of those appearing in my courtroom," she said. "I am proud to create an environment where people feel safe, heard and are treated with dignity and respect.
“I have cherished the opportunity to serve members of my community as one of your judges and ask for your continued support.”
To learn more about Bachart's campaign, visit JudgeBachart2020.com.
