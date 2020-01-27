On January 25th, 2020 at 11:45 PM, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on N. Echo Mountain Road in Otis. The caller reported a 16 year-old male juvenile was under the influence of a “acid” or another hallucinogen and acting violently.
The caller reported the juvenile had already assaulted one person in the residence. The juvenile ran into the kitchen and began banging kitchen utensils together when the deputy attempted to speak to him. The deputy approached the juvenile in the kitchen, at which point he attempted to kick her repeatedly.
A physical confrontation ensued, and both the deputy and the juvenile fell to the ground. The juvenile bit the deputy’s upper left arm as the deputy attempted to restrain him.
After about 5 minutes of the juvenile actively fighting, the injured deputy was forced to deploy her Taser to subdue him.
Both the deputy and the juvenile were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The deputy was treated and released for her injuries. The juvenile was charged with Assaulting a Public Safety Officer and Harassment and released at the hospital.
