On Sept. 11, the Newport Police Department received information that a subject identified as William Gene Canning, of Longview, Wash. had transported a large quantity of narcotics into Newport.
Newport Police Officers and the Street Crimes Response Team (SCRT), began an investigation into the information. From the investigation, it was learned that Canning was at a home in Newport, which was known to officers because of past drug activity.
Newport Police K9 Zoe was deployed during the investigation and alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics coming from Canning's personal property. Based on K9 Zoe’s alert, a search warrant was obtained and a search was conducted of Canning’s property. Approximately one pound of methamphetamine was discovered, as well as a commercial quantity of heroin/fentanyl mixture, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD and numerous types of pharmaceutical drugs.
Canning was logged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Delivery of Heroin, Manufacture of Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Cocaine, Manufacture of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine. His bail set at $500,000.
The Newport Police Department wants to remind our citizens to continue to report suspicious activities. The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856 or tipline@newportpolice.net. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Detective Humphreys or Officer Bales of the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.
