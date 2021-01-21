On December 30, K9 Handler Deputy Zach Akin and K9 Ghost completed six weeks of training. During this time, they trained on handler protection, tracking, suspect apprehension and evidence collection.
This training also enhanced the important bond and trust between both deputy Akin and Ghost. The team demonstrated these learned skills and became certified through the Oregon Police Canine Association Patrol Standards. The newly minted team began patrolling the streets shortly after.
On January 20, at approximately 1 p.m. deputy Akin and K9 Ghost answered a request for assistance from the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) near the 2600 block of NW Lincoln City. When deputy Akin arrived, he learned a male, identified as Nicholas A. Ballentine, 32, of Lincoln City, was seen by LCPD officers. Ballentine had felony warrants out for his arrest and fled from the Lincoln City officers.
Deputy Akin and K9 Ghost immediately went to work tracking. K9 Ghost gave positive indicators he was hot on the trail of Ballentine and after a short time tracking, Ballentine was spotted and began to run from the team. The team announced the presence and use of K9 Ghost and Ballentine surrendered without further incident.
Ballentine is being held at Lincoln County Jail under charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Burglary I. His bail is set at $115,000.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office thanked the citizens of Lincoln County for their continued support of the K9 program.
