Toledo City Councilor Betty Kamikawa recently announced her candidacy for Lincoln County Commissioner Position 2.
Kamikawa, a Groundfish Ageing Specialist for the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission is well known in Lincoln County. Her and husband Dan have three children Hanna, Annabell and Tristin. Since becoming a parent Kamikawa has been dedicated to helping families have access to affordable quality childcare and is one of the reasons she and her husband became foster parents.
Kamikawa took on the role of Chairperson for the Newport Childcare Committee in 2000 and served in that capacity until 2014. She also became a member of the Lincoln County Association for Family and Community Education (FCE) in 1999, serving as President from 2001-2014.
Having worked with the Early Childhood Coordinating Council for many years, Kamikawa and the FCE along with other community members opened the non-profit Central Coast Child Development Center in Toledo that operated from 2008-2014. For her work, Kamikawa received The Lynne Angland Award: Honoring Contributions to Oregon’s Child Care & Early Education System.
As a parent and foster parent, Kamikawa said she would like to see more support for parents and foster parents, especially those with children with special needs.
Since 2003, Kamikawa has been the leader of Girl Scout Troop 10099 in Toledo and has held the positions of Service Unit Manager, Registrar and Product Manager for Girl Scout Service Unit 27 that encompasses all of Lincoln County. In her 17 years as a leader, Kamikawa has provided guidance to over 300 girls, many of whom are now adults in our community.
Since 2018, Kamikawa has been working to educate the residents of Lincoln County on alternate disposal methods for biosolids other than land applications.
She has also become an advocate for the homeless in Lincoln County becoming President of the Board of Directors for Grace Winds Haven, a Day Resource Center for the Homeless located on 1st street in Newport in April of 2019. Also in the winter of 2019-2020, she assisted in the day-to-day operations of the winter overnight shelter at the Lincoln County Commons.
“I believe that by setting long term and annual goals the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners (LCBOC), we can create a county-wide strategic plan that will allow Lincoln County to grow and prosper into the future,” Kamikawa said. “The LCBOC needs to be forward thinking, transparent and inclusive of all points of view, because our citizens are our greatest assets.
“If given the honor to be your next County Commissioner I will work hard to restore past programs, expand existing programs and find sources and funding for new programs that address children and families, mental health and homelessness in Lincoln County.”
Kamikawa said she will also collaborate with the cities, towns and unincorporated areas to create an environment that supports existing businesses, as well as attract new businesses and jobs to Lincoln County. For Kamikawa, it is all about being proactive not reactive.
To learn more or to contribute to her campaign go to Betty Kamikawa for County Commissioner on Facebook, bettykamikawa.com, call 541-961-2730 or email blkamikawa@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.