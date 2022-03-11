Neighbors For Kids (NFK) has made another major capital improvement to their 7,600 square foot youth facility in Depoe Bay, which was constructed and moved into in 2010. In late February, NFK went from the original bare concrete floor to a new hardwood gym floor using a beautiful beech wood material. This has significantly improved the multi-use area of the facility.
The indoor gym is used daily for physical activities, sports, games, play time, and it works as a cafeteria for healthy meals and nap time for the preschool age children. This area will be used in the off-hours by the U.S. Coast Guard and local fire department, and it also serves as a venue for special events. The gym is now a safer space and the high-quality flooring will benefit the community for many years to come.
A special thanks to Scott Wales who laid the new gym floor over the course of seven days. Wales is the athletic floor division manager at New Dimension Hardwood Floors in Eugene. The idea of a different gym floor came up when Wales briefly toured the facility in 2019. Wales approached the owner of New Dimension, Kurt Vollstedt, in December 2021 and he was in full support of this project.
Wales went to high school at Waldport High School in the 90s and was a latch-key youth himself. Donating a week of his time, Wales applied the skills and expertise from his career, giving back to the community, creating something special and long-lasting for youth on the coast.
NFK’s executive director, Toby Winn, originally met Wales while playing in a disc golf tournament at the Wilder Disc Golf Course located in Newport. This unique project quickly gained momentum and generous funding from donors for the costs of materials. Other contributions came from Cascade Pacific Flooring Distributors - Eugene location, Bona Finishes, and volunteer Mark Scheid. It is a clear example of networking and social capital building. NFK’s staff, board members and the families they serve are grateful and very thankful to everyone who contributed.
Although there were challenges during the pandemic, NFK’s Kids Zone programs have built back slowly and safely since February 2021, offering the preschool, after school and summer programs. Staff look forward to supporting the needs of children and families in Lincoln County. For more information or to make a charitable contribution, please send an email to frontdesk.nfk@gmail.com or call 541-765-8990. NFK’s facility is located at: 634 SE Hwy 101 in Depoe Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.