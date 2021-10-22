Every year, Oregon Shores’ volunteer program CoastWatch in partnership with Oregon Coast Management Program bring the Oregon King Tides Project to the public’s attention.
This year, the theme is “King Tides in Your Neighborhood” and the first of four events this season will be a virtual event co-hosted with The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.
The highest tides of the year are known as the king tides. These are the tides that coincide with the new and full moons November through January (though the new moon brings a higher tide than a full moon). The first set of king tides this year is November 3-5.
The Oregon King Tides Project’s goal is to document the inland reach of these king tides on the Oregon Coast with photography, tracking sea level rise and envisioning how it will change in the future. The event on October 28 will focus on North Oregon Coast locations that have yet to be monitored as well as needed comparison photos of regular high tides.
Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve coordinator Kristin Bayans will join CoastWatch coordinator Jesse Jones and share news about the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and photo-points needed around the reserve.
This session will be of interest to those who live and work on the North Oregon Coast.
Register for this event at https://oregonshores.org/engage/featured-events.
Upcoming king tides events in November and December will focus on other areas of the Oregon coast. Check out Oregon Shores website for more information or contact jesse@oregonshores.org.
About The Oregon King Tides Project
The Oregon King Tides Project is co-coordinated by the Oregon Coastal Management Program and CoastWatch. Many other partners support the project on-the-ground. The Oregon Coastal Management Program works with coastal cities, counties, and state and federal agencies to administer Oregon’s federally approved Coastal Management Program, which emphasizes conservation of estuaries, shorelands, beaches and dunes, and ocean resources.
The program provides financial and planning assistance to local governments, implements a coastal hazards and resilience program, supports the Oregon Ocean Policy Advisory Council, maintains an online Oregon Coastal Atlas to provide coastal data and tools, and has authority under federal law to review federal programs and activities for consistency with Oregon’s federally approved coastal program standards.
The King Tides Project is an international grass roots effort to document areas flooded by the highest winter tides. It started in Australia in 2009 and has since spread to the United States and elsewhere around the world. https://www.oregonkingtides.net/
About CoastWatch
The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition was founded in 1971 to protect the public interest in Oregon’s beaches created by the Beach Bill. The CoastWatch program was created in the 1990s to engage volunteers in adopting a mile of the Oregon coast, and observing and reporting its natural and human caused changes via photographs and written reports.
CoastWatch connects volunteers to scientists and researchers for citizen science survey projects from Fort Stevens to the California border to monitor sea stars, tides, beach grasses, beached birds and more. https://oregonshores.org/coastwatch
About The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve
The Friends group is comprised of volunteer citizens and organizations working to increase understanding and appreciation of the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. The Friends coordinate education events and promote scientific research in the area through a number of citizen science projects.
Located in the ocean between Manzanita and Cannon Beach, Oregon, the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve site is a 20 square mile area dedicated to conservation and scientific research. https://www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr/
