Fiscal Year 2024 is set to be a big year for Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID). At least that’s what the board’s FY24 budget predicts.
The special district board has approved its FY24 budget that reveals a generous payment from Lincoln City, ambitious plans for Blue Heron Landing facility, and a vegetation management plan that includes grass carp for the first time since the ‘90s.
The budget, which was initially released on April 13 and had a revised version approved by the DLWID budget committee on May 11, is currently awaiting a public hearing on June 8. After the public hearing, the budget will be adopted. Because DLWID is considered a special district, or a governmental unit separate but related to the City of Lincoln City, the adopted budget will then be sent to the County Clerk for review.
After the initial draft of the budget was released and before the second draft was approved, DLWID terminated its previous lake manager, Josh Brainerd, on April 28. Board Chair Tina French said she could not state why Brainerd was terminated. He will be replaced by Boone Marker as the new lake manager as of June 1.
By the numbers
THE FY24 budget for Devils Lake Water Improvement District totaled $1.14 million, down from $1.22 million the previous year. DLWID’s budget is broken down into three separate funds:
The improvement fund
General fund
Transportation fund
DLWID states that its improvement fund is financed through “fund transfers, grants, and other outside funding sources.” These funds are primarily used to support shoreline erosion control, fish habitat enhancement, water quality monitoring, invasive species control, and other environmental restoration efforts. The ending balance of the improvement fund for the FY24 budget was $82, 817.
DLWID’s general fund is financed through working capital, levied taxes, and other sources – including a $2,000 Siletz Tribal donation and $40,000 payment from Lincoln City. These funds cover personnel, materials, and debt service, among other things. The ending balance for the general fund was $1,038,580.
Board Chair Tina French said the $40,000 payment from Lincoln City was the second part of a $50,000 payment to clean out the city’s first and third street canals.
“They gave us $50,000 to clean out the first and third street canals,” French said. “There’s a huge problem with flooding back there. Those canals used to be navigable but other the years they haven’t been maintained at all. Lincoln City said, ‘hey we’d love it if you could go in there and clean it out for us to help mitigate the flooding.’”
DLWID’s transportation fund is financed primarily through working capital and, according to the district, is used to “maintain and improve access to Devils Lake.” The FY24 budget stated that the fund grew in previous years anticipating the purchase of a new boat, and a $20,000 requirement for the boat was included in the budget. The ending balance for the transportation fund was $29,169.
Blue Heron Landing property
The FY24 budget also detailed the district’s recent purchase of the Blue Heron Landing property on NE West Devils Lake Road, which they originally announced in May 2021. The district purchased the Blue Heron property with promissory note for $615,000 at 4% interest and a $10,000 down payment.
French said the district’s decision to purchase the property was actually born out of COVID, when they were not able to access the lake for water testing.
“The Blue Heron [purchase] was born out of COVID, for lack of a better term,” French said. “Between the city, county, and the state, they locked all access to the lake, so we were unable to get onto the lake to do our water testing or anything else. I don’t think any of us ever dreamed that that would happen. So, we decided we needed to find a way to guarantee we could get onto the lake. There are only two commercial properties on Devil’s Lake. Blue Heron being one, and then Vivian’s Restaurant. Unfortunately, because of the sand coming in from the ocean, Vivian’s doesn’t really have any lake access anymore. It’s too shallow for boat access. Blue Heron ended up coming up for sale and we negotiated the terms for that. The selling is carrying a note for 5 years so that bought us some time to come up with permanent funding, most likely through grants.”
Some immediate funding will come through boat slip rentals for open spaces on the dock, which the district plans to implement in June. The FY24 budget predicts $7,125 in revenue from rentals for 11 spaces during the year. French said that the boat slip rentals were a DLWID priority from day one, although not everyone agreed.
“The boat slip rentals are something that we wanted done from day one. Unfortunately, the manager at that time just kept pushing back on that and had a thousand different excuses for why he couldn’t get it done,” French said. “The boat slip rentals will start around the first of June. Since it’s the first time we’re going to be renting the slips, we said they were only going to be rented June, July, and August. And then we took of the average of our monthly, weekly, and daily rates.”
When asked if charging for boat slip rentals departed from DLWID’s mission to restore, maintain, and enhance Devils Lake, French said it didn’t because it aligned with DWLID’s other mission to provide lake access.
“No, because one of the main mission statements of the lake is to provide the community with lake access and recreational activity,” French said. “That is one of the only points on Devil’s Lake that if you don’t live on the lake, you can get on the lake. Now that Blue Heron is gone, that went away. We want to restore that.”
French said that DLWID has big plans for the Blue Heron property. She shared an ambitious draft with the News Guard that listed plans for a brand-new facility. The two-story facility included a district office space, visitor center, water-testing lab, community room with an outdoor balcony, and concessions for both watercrafts and food. The plan also discussed a potential fueling station and winter boat storage.
“We have a master plan for that property that we are developing,” French said. “Once that plan is done, we can actively go out and seek funding.”
Grass carp project
Another project outlined in the FY24 budget included the purchase of 5,000 grass carp for vegetation management in Devils Lake. Because the fish are a controlled species in the state of Oregon, DLWID had to secure a special permit from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“If you put carp in Devil’s Lake and Devils Lake was connected to a river they could travel up, they could decimate a good ecology in that waterway,” Tina French said. “So, carp can only be put in private ponds, irrigation ponds, or places they can’t escape. Devils Lake happens to meet all those requirements except that it’s a public body of water. So that’s why they changed the rule just for us. The rule change that they did will change it only for Devils Lake.”
The carp will be used as part of DLWID’s vegetation management plan by eating up as much elodea as possible. Elodea canadensis, an invasive aquatic plant that grows in fresh water, has sprung up all throughout Devils Lake over the past year, according to French.
“We knew we were going to have a vegetation issue, that’s why we came up with a vegetation management plan,” French said. “We did not know it was going to go from zero to one hundred like it did. On May 1st last year, we were like what is this stuff and where did it come from. By Mid-August it was in every corner of the lake. It started at the Devils Lake Park and Boat Launch, so we’re assuming it came in on a boat from out of the area. Elodea is an issue all over the West Coast, not just a Devils Lake issue.”
French said she was concerned that the added the carp isn’t enough to handle all the vegetation overgrowth.
“The carp are being delivered on June 7,” French said. “We get 5,000 carp, which is not enough in my opinion. We probably need fifteen to twenty thousand carp, but that’s the most that Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife would give us.”
Grass carp’s long history in the state of Oregon may help explain why Devil’s Lake will be one of the only public bodies of water in the state of Oregon to have them – and possibly why the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are hesitant to release more.
Originally, the fish were used to combat invasive waterweeds like elodea all throughout the U.S. In the mid-90s, the species was found to be invasive, disrupting native ecosystems, devastating smaller aquatic species, and sometimes consuming all the vegetation in closed bodies of water. This led to the carp being placed on controlled species lists, and other methods for vegetation management have been utilized since then.
French said that at one point Devil’s Lake had somewhere around 30-to-40 thousand grass carp in its waters, which left the lake clear of elodea for a long time. She said they hope to restore the lake with significantly less grass carp to achieve a balance of 25% vegetation.
“There were somewhere around 35,000 carp put into lake in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s and that decimated all of the vegetation in Devil’s Lake, pretty much until last year,” French said. “And so that’s way too many fish. That’s why we think if we hit half that number, we’d have a nice balance of about 25% vegetation to have a healthy ecology in the lake.”
Among other strategies for dealing with the thick green waterweed are harvesting the weeds using a harvesting machine, improving aeration, and herbicides. While DLWID has decided that herbicides are not an effective method for their vegetation management plan, they have been using a harvesting machine as a temporary method. French said that the harvesting machine hauled over 10 tons of weeds on its first day of operation last week.
“We started harvesting yesterday and we’ve already hauled over 10 tons of weeds out of the lake since then!” French said. “Right now, we’re cutting all the new growth and other weeds that have floated to the surface. We’ll just keep harvesting all summer long, and then into the fall once those stems start releasing. You’re looking to get as many weeds out of the lake as you can as fast as you can.”
DLWID Background
Devils Lake is a 3-mile-long body of water just northeast of Highway 101 in Lincoln City. While Devils Lake is not an active water source for Lincoln County, DLWID serves and manages the lake. Among its many functions, DLWID states that its mission is to “improve and maintain the water quality of Devils Lake; improve the environment for fish, wildlife, humans; increase recreational opportunities, improve and maintain safe and efficient navigation; increase public access to Devils Lake; improve the economy of North Lincoln County through the restoration and maintenance of Devils Lake; and increase public awareness and public education of Devils Lake.”
To carry out these functions, DLWID has five directors on its board, who are all volunteers. Tina French serves as the Board Chair. French said DLWID has one full-time employee – the lake manager – and two contractors – an IT professional and an administrative assistant – who all help run DLWID’s daily operations. French also said much of the work for DLWID’s committees and various projects is completed by volunteers.
