Fiscal Year 2024 is set to be a big year for Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID). At least that’s what the board’s FY24 budget predicts.

Devils Lake

Devils Lake is a 3-mile-long body of water approximately 21-feet deep just northeast of Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

The special district board has approved its FY24 budget that reveals a generous payment from Lincoln City, ambitious plans for Blue Heron Landing facility, and a vegetation management plan that includes grass carp for the first time since the ‘90s.

