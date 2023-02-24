The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) has received approval from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Commission to approve a permit for releasing sterile grass carp into the lake.

Devils Lake
The Sterile Grass Carp

Grass carp feed on a wide variety of aquatic weeds in natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams.

Starting this Spring, DLWID staff will begin restocking the lake with this fish to manage plant growth and vegetation, according to DLWID Lake Manager Josh Brainerd.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:


Did You Know?

Devils Lake holds approximately 685 acres of water. The lake separates the northern part of Lincoln City from the Central Oregon Coast Range. It is 1/3 of a mile wide, three miles long, and up to 21 feet deep. The D River flows from the lake westward to the Pacific Ocean.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.