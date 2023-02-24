The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) has received approval from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Commission to approve a permit for releasing sterile grass carp into the lake.
Starting this Spring, DLWID staff will begin restocking the lake with this fish to manage plant growth and vegetation, according to DLWID Lake Manager Josh Brainerd.
"This is the latest effort in DLWID’s vegetation management to ensure a clean, healthy lake for all to enjoy," he said. "This past year, a steady rise in weeds and vegetation has caused concern by nearby lake residents and visitors."
This past winter, the DLWID created a vegetation management plan and presented it to ODFW for approval. Staff also enlisted the help of State Rep. David Gomberg, who Brainerd said championed the plan to his colleagues in Salem.
Brainerd said thanks to Rep. Gomberg’s efforts, the Commission approved DLWID’s plan, moving the district one step closer to improving the health and well-being of Devils Lake.
“Rep. Gomberg has gone above and beyond for our district,” Brainerd said. “Along with helping us secure over $300,000 in funding last year, he has been an invaluable advocate of Devils Lake. On behalf of the district, we thank Gomberg for all his efforts in ensuring our Lake is successful.”
"Our coastal lakes continue to face environmental challenges that make them practically unusable,” Gomberg said. “Rising water temperatures, algae growth, and weeds are all factors that contribute to this issue. And in Lincoln City, the problem is especially acute on Devils Lake."
Gomberg said that Grass carp are a safe, effective, and cost-efficient way of managing such issues while also being environmentally friendly.
"Keeping Devils Lake healthy also ensures that visitors and residents can recreate and enjoy its waters for years to come, " Gomberg said.
Background
Grass carp are a species of fish that are commonly found in large rivers in China and Russia.
These fish feed on a wide variety of aquatic weeds in natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, according to information released earlier by the DLWID.
A well-fed grass carp can grow up to 29 inches in length and weigh over 20 pounds in less than two years. The average lifespan of a grass carp is between 10 and 20 years old. Grass carp, like all cold-blooded animals, feeding rates are determined by water temperatures. Their optimum feeding levels are typically found in water temperatures between 70- and 80-degrees Fahrenheit, making spring and summer the best time frames for stocking.
The grass carp were introduced into the United States in the early 1960s as a method of vegetation control. However, it was quickly discovered that grass carp reproduce at an alarming rate. In the 1980s, researchers and commercial producers began producing sterile grass carp by manipulating the number of chromosomes in their genes.
Triploid sterile grass carp started being used as a safer means of vegetation control.
Oregon law requires that any usage of sterile grass carp for vegetation control be verified and documented by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service.
Devils Lake holds approximately 685 acres of water. The lake separates the northern part of Lincoln City from the Central Oregon Coast Range. It is 1/3 of a mile wide, three miles long, and up to 21 feet deep. The D River flows from the lake westward to the Pacific Ocean.
