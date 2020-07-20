Long-term care facilities everywhere have been going above and beyond the recommended safety protocols to protect vulnerable residents against COVID-19.
When a staff member at Lakeview Senior Living in Lincoln City tested positive in June, the facility decided to test all residents as a precaution. Now, all the results are in, yielding just one additional positive case.
On Wednesday, June 17, staff members who work at the Lakeview Senior Living community were tested for COVID-19. On Thursday, June 25, Lakeview received the test results back from the Lincoln County Health Department, which revealed one of the 89 employees tested positive.
The lone staff member was asymptomatic self-quarantined for 14-days. Lakeview worked with the Oregon Health Authority on contact tracing and had eight other staff members self-quarantine as well.
On Sunday, July 19 Lincoln County Public Health confirmed to Westmont Lakeview Senior Living that of the 108 residents who were tested on July 1 for the Coronavirus, that only one resident had tested positive. The sole resident was a recent move-in, had been in self-quarantine and had not left her apartment until July 11, according to Lakeview.
At that time, the resident changed apartments and continues to be in self-quarantine, which also applies to a resident/roommate.
“In an abundance of caution, both residents will continue to remain in quarantine,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director of Lakeview. “In a concurrence with the Lincoln County Public Health staff, we believe that it is highly unlikely that this resident came into contact with others in the community. We will, however, remain diligent in following all CDC guidelines and directives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Lincoln County Health Department.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities throughout the state, Westmont Senior Living instituted virus restrictions, raising infection protocols to the highest level, prior to the State of Oregon instituting new restrictions for all senior communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.