Across the nation, long term care facilities have been oftentimes a deadly place for COVID-19 to inhabit.
This is the reason Lakeview Senior Living in Lincoln City has gone above and beyond the recommended safety protocols to protect its residents.
On Wednesday, June 17, staff members who work at the Lakeview Senior Living community were tested for COVID-19. On Thursday, June 25, Lakeview received the test results back from the Lincoln County Health Department, which revealed one of the 89 employees tested positive.
The lone staff member was asymptomatic and is now self-quarantining for 14-days. Lakeview worked with the Oregon Health Authority on contact tracing and have recommended, out of caution, that eight other staff members also self-quarantine.
“Community trust and the health of our residents is of utmost importance in our day-to-day operations,” said Jennifer Whitmyer, Executive Director. “People have reached out to me and I am personally appreciative of the concern, but as you know, the best thing to do is to respond as quickly as possible.
"So, we will continue to remain diligent in following all CDC guidelines and directives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Lincoln County Health Department.”
As a precaution, the Oregon Health Authority has scheduled testing for all residents.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities throughout the state, Westmont Senior Living instituted updated virus restrictions, raising infection protocols to the highest level, prior to the State of Oregon instituting new restrictions for all senior communities.
