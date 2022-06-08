Hwy. 101 between U.S. Route 20 southbound to Yaquina Bay Bridge outside lane closure for city water system infrastructure maintenance.
The work areas in the affected lane will be blocked off by a service truck with flashing directional arrows. Please drive with caution. Your cooperation is appreciated.
