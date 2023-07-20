Investigation
Country Media, Inc.

The Coast Guard is requesting information from the public in locating a suspect or suspects who pointed a green laser light into the eyes of a Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay boatcrew member west of the Tillamook Bay entrance Wednesday evening, July 19.

Around 10:45 p.m., the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew reported that a laser was shined into the eyes of one of the boatcrew members while the vessel was conducting training operations approximately one mile offshore northwest of the Tillamook Bay North Jetty.

