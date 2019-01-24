You still have a chance to put your mark on a piece of local history.
Community members are invited to sign a large steel beam that will be used to complete the skeleton of the new $42 million Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
People can drop by the 28th Street hospital entrance where the massive, white beam is resting and sign their names with one of the provided colored markers and, if they so desire, leave a brief note of good will.
The beam is available for signing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 24; and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
The Skanska USA Building team will host a meet-and-greet with refreshments at 11 a.m. on Friday in the hospital’s Education Conference Room before moving outside to watch the final beam be put into place during a public “topping-out” ceremony.
Origins of the construction tradition are unclear, but it is believed to symbolize good luck for future occupants, continued growth and a safe workplace.
“Working with kids, we realize how important a hospital like this is - you have to have it!” said Chuck Feist after signing the beam on Monday, Jan. 21.
Feist and Mark Sanders, both of Lincoln City’s Music is Instrumental, made an undisclosed monetary donation to the hospital.
“It is a once in a lifetime event, it is something that people don’t realize how important it is to the health care and education of a community,” said Dr. Michael Cheek, who has been with the hospital since 1983. “To have a facility like this … I know parts of it are going to be just state of the art; you can’t get any better if you drive into Portland. When this thing gets put together, it’s really going to be a marvelous thing for the next generations.”
The current hospital, adjacent to the new facility, will be razed following the opening of the new hospital in early 2020.
Follow this developing story online at thenewsguard.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The News Guard.
For more information, contact Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital's Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Mary Jo Kerlin at 541-557-6208, or mkerlin@samhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.