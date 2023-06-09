Preparations are underway this week for Taft High School graduation scheduled for 10:23 a.m. Saturday, June 10, event at the school’s gymnasium.

Traditional End

The 2022 graduating seniors toss their gaps into the air, a traditional end of the ceremony, held at Taft high School in June.

In the early 2000s, school administrators decided to set the time, the minutes, of the graduations to the year of the event. To gain insight into this year’s graduation, The News Guard reached out to Taft High School Principal Nick Lupo.

Nick Lupo

Taft High School Principal Nick Lupo.
