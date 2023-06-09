Preparations are underway this week for Taft High School graduation scheduled for 10:23 a.m. Saturday, June 10, event at the school’s gymnasium.
In the early 2000s, school administrators decided to set the time, the minutes, of the graduations to the year of the event. To gain insight into this year’s graduation, The News Guard reached out to Taft High School Principal Nick Lupo.
The News Guard: How many seniors are expected to graduate and is that up, down, or about the same from last year?
Nick Lupo: Last year we got over 92% of our students to graduate and we are right at that number this year with the potential to go to 94%. We have 96 seniors that will be graduating and a few more that we are working with before the deadline. One note is that even if seniors do not finish in time to walk for graduation, we still work with them as much as possible during the summer, so they do not have to be 5th year seniors.
The News Guard: What have been the range of challenges and the successes for the 2023 graduating seniors?
Lupo: This year has been a challenging year for our seniors. This class has missed the last semester of their freshman year and all of their sophomore year with restrictions put in place their junior year. The challenge has been returning our seniors to a sense of normalcy and setting students up to learn how to balance their priorities.
The News Guard: What is your message to the seniors as they begin a new journey in their lives?
Lupo: As the class of 2023 enters into the next chapter, I always want them to recognize the good in every situation. Learn from your experiences and mistakes and do not take those experiences for granted. We are so proud of our seniors and wish them the best.
Background
Taft High School is located in Lincoln City, Oregon overlooking the beautiful Pacific Ocean. It serves students grades 7 through 12 from Depoe Bay through Lincoln City to the Rose Lodge area.
The school's mission statement:
"We model passionate learning in a safe and respectful environment, empowering students to be resilient and prepared for future opportunities in a global society."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.