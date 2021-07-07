On Saturday, June 26, lawmakers passed House Bill 5006, allocating Oregon’s $2.6 billion share of COVID stimulus money to a number of infrastructure projects throughout the state, including two in Lincoln City: D River Welcome Center and the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The D River Welcome Center
D River Recreation Area is one of the most popular beach waysides in the state. It is also where the 20 million people who drive through Lincoln City annually get their first glimpse of the ocean. More than 1.3 million visitors pull into the park each year to watch the surf and enjoy the beach.
“As former Mayor of Lincoln City I have realized the untapped potential these improvements would benefit our visitors,” said Oregon State Sen. Dick Anderson, District 5. “I am pleased to be part of the TEAM that has brought these resources to this much needed project”.
The $2,547,000 investment will go toward transforming the current restroom and parking lot into a landscaped park experience with enhanced beach access and a state-of-the-art welcome center providing guests with the information they need to fully enjoy the Central Oregon Coast.
“The D River is really Lincoln City’s front porch. But upgrading the Wayside is long overdue. With this new investment, we can offer in-person visitor support and transform the dank and dark restrooms into a place families feel safe taking their kids,” said Oregon State Rep. David Gomberg, House District 10. “The planned upgrades will transform the D River Wayside into the most valuable tourism asset in Lincoln City.”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
The nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) has spent 13 years and $1.5 million to turn the historic Delake School into a well-equipped center for arts, culture and community programs, hosting 350 events with an attendance of 45,000 in 2019. From the outside, however, the center still looks like an old elementary school, rather than a vibrant community arts center.
“Magic happens inside the Center, but for the eight million cars that pass each year, the outside still looks like an old playground and crumbling parking lot. We can change that and bring the magic outside,” continued Rep. Gomberg. “Two years ago, I was proud to secure funds for the Cultural Plaza. Then COVID landed and the promised funding evaporated. I was determined to get that money back!”
The funded capital project, called the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza, will transform this 2.5-acre parcel with creative pedestrian walkways, gathering places, public art and vendor amenities along with new parking, access and lighting. The Cultural Plaza had been funded by lottery bonds in 2019, but lost the allocation last year when those bonds were cancelled due to COVID. This community-based development project will receive a $1.8 million award in House Bill 5006, setting it on a path for construction in 2022.
"We plan to combine this award with seed funds from the City, foundation grants and $250,000 in local contributions, to make the Plaza a reality for our community," said Niki Price, LCCC Executive Director. "We've spent the last year forging partnerships, planning public art and refining this design. Now, thanks to House Bill 5006, these dreams will be coming to life."
About Explore Lincoln City
Located less than two hours from Portland, the scenic community of Lincoln City is home to six historic districts and seven miles of pristine, walkable beaches along Oregon’s central coast. The laid-back beach town boasts evergreen forests, clean air and a large freshwater lake along with a variety of shopping, dining and popular attractions. With everything from colorful kite festivals to fresh catch feasts to hand-blown glass floats, Lincoln City is one endless adventure. Explore Lincoln City promotes tourism in the Lincoln City area and helps strengthen the local economy as the trusted destination and trip planning resource. In addition, it oversees the Culinary Center in Lincoln City. For more information, visit:ExploreLincolnCity.com.
