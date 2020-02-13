The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are pleased to announce that the fundraising efforts for the department's K-9 program has successfully reached its initial goal of $75,000.
"We would like to take the opportunity to sincerely thank all the citizens, businesses and organizations who so generously donated to the fund raising efforts for the department to obtain and implement a K-9 program," LCPD officials said. "The response and support from the public has been phenomenal and we sincerely appreciate the generosity from our community members and businesses, as well as those outside the community who stepped up and made this program happen."
LCPD gave a special thank you to Meredith Lodging along with Oksenholt Capital, who put out a matching funds challenge that helped push the fundraising efforts up to and over the initial goal.
With the initial fundraising goal reached, the department will start the process of selecting an officer to be the K-9 handler and then go through the process of selecting the right K-9 for their intended mission. The process of matching a handler and K-9 and having them complete the required training is expected to take several months before the K-9 team is out patrolling the streets.
Donations toward the K-9 program will continue to be accepted and used toward the continued maintenance of the K-9 program in general. Donations can be made to the program in the following ways:
- Through a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/lincoln-city-k9-program-fund, or at www.lincolncityk9.com.
- Donations can also be mailed to the Lincoln City Police Department, Attention K-9 Fund, 1503 SE East Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City, OR, 97367.
"The Lincoln City Police Department would again like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all of those who have already supported and donated to the Lincoln City Police Department K-9 program," LCPD said.
Anyone with questions about K-9 Fund donations or the K-9 program in general is encouraged to contact the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.
