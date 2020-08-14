Starting in early August, the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) had been receiving graffiti complaints from various properties around the city.
Luckily, multiple businesses submitted video surveillance of the suspect, according to LCPD. On August 13, LCPD completed the investigation and made an arrest.
Gerardo Cervantes-Naranjo, 21, of Lincoln City was linked to and arrested on five separate graffiti cases where markings similar to the word “arome” was done.
Cervantes-Naranjo was arrested and lodged at LCPD on charges of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (four counts) and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (one count).
Due to Lincoln County Jail COVID-19 Jail Procedures, Cervantes-Naranjo was later issued criminal citations/summons to appear for Criminal Mischief. See more information on the LCPD Facebook page about criminal citations/summons.
If you know of more graffiti similar to the word “arome” and it has not been reported to law enforcement, please call LCPD at 541-994-3636 and request to leave a voicemail for Detective Burke.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
