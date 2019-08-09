The Lincoln City Police Department will be conducting a Pedestrian Safety Operation on Monday, August 19, on Hwy 101 in the area between N 10th Street and N 14th Street.
The primary focus of the operation is to raise pedestrian safety awareness. With the use of a decoy pedestrian, the Lincoln City Police Department hopes to raise awareness of drivers and pedestrians through education and enforcement of pedestrian right of way laws.
The operation will be conducted between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Warning signs will be posted prior to entering the pedestrian safety operation zone.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are dedicated to enhancing the safety of our citizens and guests of the city and these safety operations are conducted in an effort to reduce the potential for injuries or death to pedestrians in our city.
Funding for the pedestrian safety operations are made possible through a grant provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
