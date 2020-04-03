On Thursday, April 2, at about 10:40 p.m., Lincoln City Police Officers were in an officer-involved-shooting in the parking lot of the Rite Aid Store located at 4041 NW Logan Road in Lincoln City.
The involved officers were uninjured and the suspect was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where lifesaving efforts took place. However, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Per Lincoln County Deadly Force Protocols, the Oregon State Police (OSP) was called in and is leading the investigation in cooperation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office. The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as is standard practice for these events.
This is a developing story.
