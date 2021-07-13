The Lincoln City Police Department will be utilizing grant funds from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact to conduct a pedestrian safety operation between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 on Hwy 101 in the area between South 5th Street and South 1st Street.
Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Winn said the primary focus of the operation is to raise pedestrian safety awareness. The area will be marked with cones to note where to stop. Failure to yield for a pedestrian, also includes passing a vehicle stopped for a pedestrian.
“It’s an opportunity for education and enforcement,” said Lieutenant Jeffrey Winn. “These safety operations are conducted in an effort to reduce the potential for injuries or death to pedestrians in our city.
If someone fails to yield to the decoy pedestrian, a patrol officer will be notified and the vehicle will be pulled over. When pulled over, the officer will also check for insurance, warrants or other violations, Winn said.
Video will be taken of all operations to be used as evidence. Winn said the officer running the operation has been trained to give the benefit of the doubt to the driver. The court set bail amount for failing to stop at a crosswalk is $265.
