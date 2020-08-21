The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) will be utilizing grant funds to step up their enforcement efforts against drunk driving as part of a national crackdown over the Labor Day weekend period.
In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, The Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact, the enhanced enforcement efforts are designed to curb drunken driving, decrease crashes and save lives. During the Labor Day weekend time period, law enforcement agencies nationwide will be out in force looking to get drunk and impaired drivers off the roadways.
LCPD plans on putting extra patrol officers on duty over the holiday weekend during times when higher numbers of drunk or impaired drivers are likely to be on the roadways. These extra officers will focus on seeking out drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) continues to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash injuries and deaths throughout the nation.
LCPD last used these grant funds over the Christmas / New Year’s holiday time period resulting in two DUII arrests during those enhanced enforcement operations.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are committed to the safety of their citizens and visitors, staff said. The DUII Enforcement grant funds are a valuable resource that assists them in improving the traffic safety in the community.
"Our goal is simple: to save lives and prevent injuries caused by DUII crashes," LCPD officials said. "These grant funds were made possible through the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact."
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey G. Winn.
