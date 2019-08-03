During the month of August, the Lincoln City Police Department plans on utilizing traffic safety grant funds to put extra patrol officers on duty specifically for the enhanced enforcement of Distracted Driving laws.
These enforcement efforts are designed to increase the number of law enforcement officers on patrol with an emphasis on seeking out drivers who are distracted by talking or texting on their cell phones or using other electronic devices while they are operating their vehicle.
The Lincoln City Police would like to remind drivers to fully focus on the task of driving their vehicle and to not let anything divert their attention from the task of safely driving. Traffic can get very heavy in Lincoln City and can be stop and go at times, so drivers need to be paying attention and actively scanning the road ahead of them while watching out for pedestrians and cyclists.
Drivers should put aside their cell phones and other hand-held devices and should not be talking, texting or checking social media while trying to drive.
The Distracted Driving Enforcement grant funds are a valuable resource that assists us in improving the traffic safety in our community. Our goal is simple: to increase the safety of the citizens and visitors of Lincoln City by keeping distracted drivers off the roadways and preventing crashes that can cause injuries and cost lives.
These grant funds were made possible through the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
