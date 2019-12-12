The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) plans on using the first of their 2019-2020 DUII Enforcement Grant funds during the up-coming Christmas / New Year’s holiday season.
This time period is part of the national “High Visibility Enforcement” event time period, which runs from Dec. 13, 2019 through Jan. 2, 2020. These national High Visibility Enforcement events are designed to increase the number of patrol officers on the streets nationwide with an emphasis on seeking out drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs and removing them from the roadways.
DUIIs continue to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash deaths and injuries throughout the nation. According to NHTSA statists, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities account for nearly one third of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. In 2018, 10,511 people died as a result of alcohol-impaired crashes.
"The Lincoln City Police Department is pleased to be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired drivers," Sergeant Jeffrey Winn states. "Our goal is simple: to save lives. Drunk driving is simply not worth the risk; if you drive drunk, you will be arrested."
The members of the LCPD are committed to the safety of the citizens and visitors, and these grant funds are a valuable resource that assist them in improving the traffic safety in our community. These grant funds were made possible through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.