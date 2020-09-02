With the upcoming school year just a few short weeks away, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) and other school districts across the nation, are faced with unseen challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the plans to shift classes to an online (Distance Learning for All) format, there are still some concerns for a few staff members, according to the Lincoln County Education Association (LCEA).
Over the weekend, the LCEA sent a letter to LCSD administrative staff expressing that some Lincoln County teachers would feel more safe teaching from home as opposed to teaching from the classroom each school day.
“Many teachers have, or live with someone who has, pre-existing health conditions and/or are high risk for complications from COVID-19,” the LCEA stated in their letter. “The district is refusing to allow teachers in this situation to work from home. COVID-19 affects everyone, not just people with pre-existing health concerns or those who are high risk.
"The district is requiring that elementary teachers meet in person with families. This will expose teachers and families to hundreds of other possible virus carriers. They could become vectors to transmit the virus to other members of our community resulting in further delay of opening schools for in-person instruction.”
The LCEA noted that 26 school districts in Oregon are allowing teachers to work from home, stating that some districts are even encouraging it or not allowing teachers in their building. Another area of concern is lack of childcare for teachers who are required to report in-person. The LCEA letter states that many teachers are considering taking leave in order to care for their children.
“Finding childcare has always been a struggle in Lincoln County,” the LCEA group said. “With the addition of the pandemic, childcare is even more scarce. If many of our teachers take leave, who is going to educate the children in this community?
“There are not enough substitutes to step in. Allowing teachers flexibility frees up daycare for parents whose jobs cannot be performed at home.”
The letter ended by urging LCSD administrative staff to reconsider their decision and allow teachers to teach from home if they so choose.
“Teaching is a lifestyle we have all chosen because we want to teach children,” the LCEA said. “Each of us has chosen to live and work in Lincoln County. We are part of this community, and we are invested in it.
“We are parents. We are spouses. We are friends. We are coaches. We are co-workers. We are caregivers. We are in this with you. We are concerned for the safety of ourselves and our students - yours and ours. Show us that you are with us in this community effort for our students to return to in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible.”
Dr. Gray Letter to Staff
In what was not intended to be a direct response to the LCEA, LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray wrote to staff this week as the school district prepares for the 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Gray acknowledged that some teachers believe teaching from home is the best method going forward, but explained why LCSD ultimately decided against it.
“While I absolutely agree we must provide quality distance learning, as an organization, this is not best delivered from teachers’ homes,” Dr. Gray said. “Working in our classrooms, accessing school resources and following organized and uninterrupted schedules maximizes our ability to provide quality distance education to our students.”
Dr. Gray said as a team, LCSD is constantly working to improve their Comprehensive Distance Learning and Edmentum learning frameworks (LCSD’s two options for online schooling).
“We will follow Oregon Department of Education comprehensive distance learning requirements (more than 50 percent of instruction must be synchronously taught by the teacher), work with our classified staff to support gaps in learning, have access to technical support, and moreover prepare ourselves to bring students back to the classrooms in the coming year if and when our safety metrics allow it,” Dr. Gray said.
Dr. Gray reiterated that this new method of distance learning will be much improved from last spring’s “crisis teaching,’ and that the ultimate goal is to get students back in the classroom. For the majority of instructional staff, while under distance education for students, Dr. Gray said they will be working in a vacant 900 square foot classroom with a fully effective air flow exchange HVAC system and no students. Each room is stocked with sanitizers and is professionally cleaned, as well as the bathrooms. In addition, all staff in the building must follow all social distance and face-covering protocols from OHA and ODE.
“You have been able to keep yourselves safe at Safeway, Fred Meyer and Walmart, so at school, the same rules apply. And our classrooms are safer and cleaner,” Dr. Gray told staff.
Dr. Gray also noted that the district has been working with LCEA on a plan that will allow anyone in the school district that feels or perceives that they are “at risk” and comes to work in the physical building as required, to choose to alert their school administration that they will work from their classroom and remotely participate in any or all work from their classroom until they feel safe to join small groups socially distanced, work alone in their classroom (some may have educational assistants working with them that they are used to working with), work from home on Wednesdays participating fully and can use their prep time to prep from home for the length of time of prep.
The LCEA and District administration will meet again this week to finalize an agreement.
Additionally, LCSD is waiting for the state to allow them to place LCSD child care workers into safe and healthy and monitored spaces they have found in all four areas that are not school district spaces.
“We have already received permission from our legal counsel and ODE Deputy Superintendent Colt Gill. I just need the Early Learning Division to give us the green light as ‘emergency child care.’ This can help a lot of staff. I cannot promise but again, I am hopeful. We are working hard to make this happen as soon as possible,” Dr. Gray said.
