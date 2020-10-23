After welcoming kindergarten and some high school Career Technical Education (CTE) students back to the classroom earlier this month, Lincoln County School District (LCSD) has decided to take the next step and begin in person instruction for first graders on Monday.
LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray announced this week that beginning Monday, October 26, first grade students will be back in all schools and all areas using the same hybrid style as kindergarten.
“There are various models,” Dr. Gray said in a letter to the community. “Sometimes the various educational models overlap and are more fluid than we would like but they are a product of the regulations we have to abide by as school districts by the State of Oregon.”
Currently, LCSD has four models of education in the district. For online education, LCSD has Edmentum K-12 (a fully online program) and Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) (all online for grades 1-12). Kindergarten is in person under the K-3 Exception Model, which is done in a hybrid style (two days in-person and three days online). LCSD also has limited in-person instruction (two hours a day maximum) for CTE students.
Athletics are back under the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) Season 1 rules, which includes mainly strength and agility training in small groups. In addition, Dr. Gray announced that athletics in Season 1 will move into Stage 2, which allows use of gyms and weight rooms. LCSD has also begun offering free golfing opportunities for students in grades 7-12.
LCSD playgrounds are open now after school and on weekends but not during school hours when kids are in school. Dr. Gray said they are also able to bring back on-campus students displaced by the fires in a CDL model. This is for students whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed.
Beginning Monday, November 9, LCSD plans to add back second and third grade students for in-person instruction, completing our K-3 Exception model.
What comes next?
“In order for the school district to open to an All Hybrid Model K-12 (still, only two days a week full-day in-person to lower the cohort size numbers by 50 percent with three days per week online) the county has to have very low case numbers of COVID (ten or less per 100,000) and the positivity rate of testing has to remain under fiver percent both for the county and the state,” Dr. Gray explained. “This has to happen for 3 weeks in a row.”
Lincoln County nearly met those metrics, but on October 4, the number was 11 per 50,000 or 22 per 100,000, eliminating the possibility for LCSD. The metrics remain out of the range for the ‘All Hybrid Model’ to start for all grades.
“When the metrics decrease to the appropriate level, we can consider moving to an All Hybrid Model,” Dr. Gray said. “We would not bring back all grades at the same time. We need time to sort this out carefully and safely, following all state guidelines and requirements. Slow and steady wins the race. We will keep you posted on our progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.