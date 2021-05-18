From revised safety protocols to summer schools, Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray took a moment this week to update the community on what’s happening with our local schools.
“I think that we have said almost all there is to say about this crazy pandemic school year,” Gray said. “I look forward to moving with positive anticipation into the summer and next school year, hopefully with COVID restrictions mostly behind us. In the meantime, let’s continue doing what we have been doing to keep our community safe.”
LCSD just concluded its Season 3 of athletics per the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) schedule. Season 4 began May 10 and will run until June 26. The sports will be the usual winter sports of swimming, basketball, cheer and wrestling. These are all indoor sports, and everyone will be required to continue following COVID-19 protocols.
“With our Moderate Risk designation, we will be allowing four home spectators and two visiting spectators for each athlete at our home events,” Gray announced. “Seniors will still have eight guests for their Senior Night. We will work with Newport and Lincoln City pools and follow up with spectator guidance. Contact tracing, masks and all internal COVID rules will be posted on site. We look forward to welcoming more fans back to our events!”
Additionally, school tracks are set to open to the public before school, after school and on weekends on Monday, May 24.
“We ask community members to be respectful of groups using the facility under our facility use agreements,” Gray said. “We invite users to help keep our facilities clean and to follow physical distancing protocols.”
With the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 and older, Lincoln County Public Health (LCPH) will be setting up a clinic in one school in each area of the county for first dose vaccinations within the next two weeks. Parents interested should watch for LCPH information coming through their schools’ communication methods. The clinics at the school site will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Last Spring and Fall, LCSD distributed Chromebooks and Hotspots to students to continue learning from home during the pandemic. As the school year comes to a close, LCSD is looking to collect all of the devices to begin to prepare them for distribution in the Fall of 2021. Student’s will be provided the details of how this will work in the coming weeks.
Gray also announced that LCSD is offering summer school for the last two weeks of June and the third week of August. Grades 9-12 will be credit recovery and Career Technical Programs, grades 7-8 will be AVID Summer Bridge Program, and grades K-2 will be Reading and Literacy and enrichment for selected students. Afternoon child care will be provided for students in grades K-2.
Registration will begin on August 9 for all schools. Registration will continue to be online, and also, there will be help at schools.
“Even though this year was challenging, we still follow the policies and laws about Kindergarten Registration,” Gray said. “Students who would have been in kindergarten in 2020-21 but did not attend school cannot register as kindergarten students in 2021-22. They must register as a first grader.”
With restrictions surrounding the pandemic beginning to ease, Gray and LCSD are anticipating a somewhat typical school year in 2021-22.
“That means kids will go to school five days a week in person with Early Release Wednesdays again,” Gray said. “There may be some restrictions like physical distancing of some sort and even masks, but I do not feel there will be much else.”
LCSD is offering a fully online K-12 program next year as well. The 7-12 grades will be Edmentum, as they were this year, and K-6 will be taught by LCSD teachers using our LCSD curriculum. Stay tuned for registration information for this program.
“Thank you, everyone, for your patience and support,” Gray said. “I am looking forward to our Graduations and our Summer School programs. Please stay healthy and safe!”
