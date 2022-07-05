When Secondary Director Majalise Tolan wanted to take graduating Title VI Indian Education students from Lincoln County School District to Washington, D.C., it seemed impossible.
“I was at the National Association of Secondary School Principals Advocacy Conference and walked by the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian and thought, that’s it – this is the culminating learning experience our students need to have as they end their time in Lincoln County,” said Tolan.
Tolan’s thoughts were shared by many, including LCSD Business Manager Kim Cusick, whose office went to work submitting a Title VI federal budget revision for cultural experiences and travel, a category that had gone largely unused due to COVID-19 restrictions. Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray also wholeheartedly supported the opportunity.
“I think it is really important for young people to experience history firsthand. I was especially excited to provide kids an opportunity to visit national museums that are thoughtfully dedicated to sharing the different ethnic and cultural histories of our students. They can experience pride and understanding of their culture and have an appreciation of the various people that have been marginalized,” said Gray.
Through consultation with Alissa Lane-Keene, programs II manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians, Gregory Hindsley, education program specialist for the United States Office of Indian Education, and with support from the LCSD Indian Education Parent Committee, the trip that had been a thought walking past a museum became a reality for any of the graduating Title VI students who wanted to attend.
“On behalf of the Office of Indian Education, I was pleased to approve this trip for the 16 graduating seniors of Lincoln County, Oregon, as it aligns with their stated Title VI (A, 1) Formula Grant goals and objectives, as well as our mission to support Indian education based cultural and academic development. I was honored to spend some time with the group while they were in D.C. and learn more about the students and their experiences and aspirations. This program affirms that OIE is supporting great Indian Education programs in Oregon and across the country,” said Hindsley.
The students themselves appreciated the opportunity.
“The trip to D.C gave me an opportunity to explore my heritage, stand for native representation, and further understand the history of our country,” said Newport High graduate Adrian Mobley.
Having been to Washington, D.C., and on field trips in the past, Indian Education specialist Felecia Howell felt something different during this experience.
“This trip was more than visiting the beautiful museums. This trip gave students the chance to find themselves and realize how powerful they are and how important it is for them to empower each other and be proud of who they are and where they come from,” said Howell.
Waldport graduate Skyly Postma followed with, “I’ve never felt more comfortable or heard around a group of people I barely knew. This trip was an amazing opportunity not only for me but for other Native Americans who want to learn more about our culture.”
Graduates had a walking tour of D.C. from Hindlsey, visited the National Museum of Natural History, National Museum of American History, and the National Museum of the American Indian, and met with Simone Auguer, Legislative assistant to Congressman Kurt Schrader. Graduates shared information and concerns about issues such as human trafficking, missing, and murdered Indigenous women; lack of water on reservations; and affordable housing.
“We enjoyed their visit and were very impressed with their knowledge and insights on issues that concern them. They were wonderful and had great questions! We’re so glad we had the opportunity to chat with them,” said Auguer.
The intent of the trip was to provide students with learning opportunities beyond this single experience, though.
“We realize that in our educational system, there are gaps in cultural representation,” said Tolan. “With the passage of Senate Bill 13 and House Bill 2845, the inclusion of Tribal History Shared History and Ethnic Studies across content areas, we know that we still have work to do when it comes to underrepresented groups who have a history that is not being shared. Student and family voice is important when it comes to representation. Listening can almost always provide the best learning,” said Tolan.
NHS graduate Mobley agreed, “I think if there’s anything I can take away from D.C. that I hope to have introduced to LCSD is more education on the native history and the exploration of cultures outside of our small county. I think the world is filled with so much misinterpretation and misunderstandings that even a simple avenue to explore different cultures would be beneficial for inclusivity, cultural preservation, and building compassion and empathy.”
Lincoln County School District serves Title VI Indian Education students in Lincoln City, Newport, Siletz, Toledo, Eddyville and Waldport. Federal Title VI is part of the Office of Indian Education, housed in the United States Department of Education. LCSD Title VI regularly consults with the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians to support and enhance learning and cultural opportunities for their youth.
Cuando la directora de secundaria, Majalise Tolan, quiso llevar a los estudiantes graduados de Educación Indígena del Título VI del Distrito Escolar del Condado de Lincoln a Washington, D.C., parecía imposible. “Estuve en la Conferencia de defensa de la Asociación Nacional de Directores de Escuelas Secundarias y pasé por el Museo Smithsonian del Indígena Americano y pensé, eso es todo, esta es la experiencia de aprendizaje culminante que nuestros estudiantes deben tener al terminar su tiempo en el condado de Lincoln”. dijo Tolán. Muchos compartieron los pensamientos de Tolan, incluido el gerente comercial de LCSD, Kim Cusick, cuya oficina se puso a trabajar para presentar una revisión del presupuesto federal del Título VI para experiencias culturales y viajes, una categoría que no se había utilizado en gran medida debido a las restricciones de Covid. Superintendente A través de consultas con Alissa Lane-Keene, Gerente de Programas II para las Tribus Confederadas de los Indios Siletz, Gregory Hindsley, Especialista del Programa de Educación de la Oficina de Educación Indígena de los Estados Unidos, y con el apoyo del Comité de Padres de Educación Indígena de LCSD, el viaje que tuvo sido un pensamiento pasar por un museo se convirtió en una realidad para cualquiera de los estudiantes graduados del Título VI que querían asistir. “En nombre de la Oficina de Educación Indígena, me complació aprobar este viaje para los dieciséis estudiantes del último año del condado de Lincoln, Oregón, ya que se alinea con las metas y los objetivos de la Subvención de Fórmula del Título VI (A, 1) declarados, así como con nuestra misión de apoyar el desarrollo cultural y académico basado en la educación india. Tuve el honor de pasar un tiempo con el grupo mientras estaban en DC y aprender más sobre los estudiantes y sus experiencias y aspiraciones. Este programa afirma que la OIE está apoyando excelentes programas de educación indígena en Oregón y en todo el país”, dijo Hindsley, OIE. Los propios estudiantes apreciaron la oportunidad: “El viaje a D.C. me dio la oportunidad de explorar mi herencia, representar a los nativos y comprender mejor la historia de nuestro país”, dijo Adrian Mobley, graduado de Newport High. Habiendo estado en Washington, D.C., y en excursiones en el pasado, la especialista en educación india Felecia Howell sintió algo diferente durante esta experiencia. “Este viaje fue más que visitar los hermosos museos. Este viaje les dio a los estudiantes la oportunidad de encontrarse a sí mismos y darse cuenta de lo poderosos que son y lo importante que es para ellos empoderarse unos a otros y estar orgullosos de quiénes son y de dónde vienen”, dijo Howell. La graduada de Waldport, Skyly Postma, siguió: “Nunca me había sentido más cómoda o escuchado alrededor de un grupo de personas que apenas conocía. Este viaje fue una oportunidad increíble no solo para mí sino también para otros nativos americanos que quieren aprender más sobre nuestra cultura”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.