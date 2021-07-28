Lincoln County School District expects to fully reopen schools to full-day, five-day, in-person learning this fall. With student registration in August and school starting right after Labor Day, The News Guard checked in with LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray.
The News Guard: What lessons are you and your team taking from the COVID-19 experience that could help in the district›s path ahead?
Dr. Gray: We have learned a lot of new things but I will list a few:
1. Kids learn better in front of a teacher in general.
2. Keeping our learning environment super clean has great payoffs. Less overall illness and better health.
3. People like the option to meet via Zoom.
4. Kids and families like a lot of communication from their schools and from the district. The more the better.
5. Our technology is excellent. What the Lincoln county area needs help with is connectivity.
6. Teaching and learning using technology has vast implications for the future. We intend to keep developing this.
7. You cannot please everyone. However, it seemed that no matter what decisions we made throughout the last 15 months (before school ended), we made about half the folks upset.
8. Our kids with different abilities and whose first language was not English suffered the most education interruptions.
9. Kids are amazingly resilient. They just blew our minds with how adaptable they were.
The News Guard: What format for learning can students and parents expect in the next school year ahead? Will there be options for distant learning? If so, why, if not, why?
Dr. Gray: The format is in person five days per week. There are still 3 percent caps on students wishing to attend online charters, and we will follow them. We are starting our own LCSD K-12 Online School called the Compass Online School this fall. We are super excited about it! It will host up to 30 students per grade K-6 and a little more grades 7-12. It will also boast a GED prep program. Grades K-6 will be taught by LCSD teachers and will be a combination of synchronous and asynchronous teaching and learning. 7-12 will be Edmentum based as it was for the last five years. We encourage all students to come back to in-person learning.
The News Guard: What health and safety policies will the district continue and why?
Dr. Gray: The district has no plans to discontinue our cleaning protocols nor to reduce our custodial staffing. It has helped keep everyone safe and healthy, and we will continue our practices. ODE came out with their latest RSSL Advisory this on July 22, and this will give decision-making autonomy to the school districts and increase accountability. We will need to work with our local public health agency to ensure we are on the same page when deciding. But no safety protocols for September. This will be announced via district communication. We will make sure that we send them to you. We are ready to get back to school full time and to keep moving our school district forward.
