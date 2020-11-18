Lincoln County School District has been awarded a grant worth $234,477 to utilize in a variety of ways.
The grant will be primarily used to assist schools and families in their recovery from the Echo Mountain Complex Fire as part of the Project SERV (School Emergency Response to Violence). This program funds short-term and long-term education-related services for local educational agencies (LEAs) and institutions of higher education (IHEs) to help them recover from a violent or traumatic event in which the learning environment has been disrupted.
This project is funded for one year to begin on Nov. 13.
“Lincoln County School District applied for this grant on behalf of approximately 65 of our students who have lost their homes to the fire and are now displaced. There may be more,” said Sue Graves, LCSD Comprehensive Safe Schools Coordinator. “Another 50 students (or more) sustained some degree of damage to their homes; some have been able to return home, others have not and are displaced. With the awarded funds LCSD will be able to provide the support services these students, families, and our community need to recover from these terrible fires.”
Funds will be used for: One full-time Disaster Recovery Coordinator to coordinate the SERV grant, collaborate with local public health and other mental health services, and plan for and oversee all aspects of the disaster recovery efforts for Lincoln County School District.
LCSD is also planning to hire two half-time Disaster Recovery Specialists to support the Disaster Recovery Coordinator efforts. Additionally, they plan to contract with a Subject-Matter-Expert on Trauma and Disaster Mental Health Recovery for consultation, technical assistance and professional development.
LCSD will also offer Mental Health First Aid training to school staff.
The grant also provides a limited number of Hotspots to help with connectivity to virtual school, mental health services, and communication with families.
