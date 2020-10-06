After a few weeks of online classes in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) is already looking to get kids back in the classroom, starting as early as next week.
LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray announced that Lincoln County has met the state metrics in regards to COVID-19 that are required to begin limited in-person instruction.
“Our county numbers now allow us to open some grades for in-person instruction for grades K-3, some special education structured learning center classrooms associated with those grades and some of our high school Career Technical Education or CTE classes,” Dr. Gray said in a letter to the community. “Grades K-3 can open under the Exception rule for a full day but only part week education (hybrid) and CTE for two hours per day under Limited In-Person Instruction rules.”
With that, LCSD announced that kindergarten students will be back in the classroom starting Monday Oct. 12-13. Students will be split into two cohorts for Monday/Thursday schooling or Tuesday/Friday schooling. Students will continue their off days with virtual classes, detailed in LCSD’s hybrid model.
“If you are not comfortable sending your kinder at this time, you will need to contact your building principal to let them know you prefer to continue in the solely Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) model,” Dr. Gray said. “This is the first step in bringing our next grade levels of 1-3 back into our schools as soon as we are able.”
Structured Learning Center programs start for Kindergarten students Monday, Oct 12. Kindergarten students that access structured learning center classrooms (SLCs) will start on October 12th. They will be working with their teacher and the instructional assistants that support the program.
“SLC programs consist of multiple grade levels; the grades other than kindergarten will continue with online learning also with their teacher and instructional assistants,” Dr. Gray explained “As more grades are phased in, these grade levels will also be phased in for the SLC programs.”
Additionally, Dr. Gray announced that the Career Technical Education programs will be starting Oct. 12 as well. With the ability to bring back limited in-person instruction, LCSD is planning to start with small Career and Technical Education courses that require hands-on experiences for certification and program development. Schools are working directly with students, families and transportation to fill cohorts of ten students for some programs of study. These students will only be allowed on campus for a total of two hours a day and will also experience limited hybrid instruction in a second course while on campus.
“Thank you all so much for your patience, grace and support. The school district is doing its level best to bring our children the best quality online education possible,” Dr. Gray said. “The Lincoln County community came together as one big family during the wildfires. We have come together as a family through COVID and we will get through this if we work hard and stay together!”
More information is available for parents online at lincoln.k12.or.us.
