Oregon Coast Community College and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to offer Leadership Lincoln, a 10-month leadership development program for local leaders.
Now in its 30th year, this program develops individual leadership skills while informing participants about the people and organizations that make up Lincoln County. The class meets once per month, September through June, with the goal to develop leadership and management skills for individuals who are interested in and committed to the future of Lincoln County. Best of all, it provides ample opportunities to connect and form long-term relationships with leaders in the community.
Participants can expect to learn about local industries and resources during informative panel discussions with local experts. Popular topics include education, tourism, industry, public health and other essential areas of business and life in Lincoln County.
Jalene Case, of Jalene Case Coaching and Consulting, guides participants through content based on The Complete Leader program, including an assessment that supports students in learning more about their behaviors (how a person acts), motivators (why a person acts), and development in 25 leadership skills. Leaders grow by identifying individual strengths, improving communication skills and focusing on custom development objectives.
“Over the last three years that I’ve been part of the program, I’ve enjoyed watching good leaders become even better in ways that are meaningful to them,” said Case. “It’s especially rewarding to see participants appreciate their leadership strengths and form new connections with each other.”
Classes will be held in various locations around the county based on the panel discussion topics. Class times are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, from September through June 2023.
Interested parties are invited to an open house called “Leadership Lincoln at a Glance,” from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, held at the Newport Chamber office, located at 555 SW Coast Highway in Newport.
Tuition is $550 per student, and class size is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Leadership Lincoln is sponsored by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Oregon Coast Community College, Bateman Funeral Home, Lincoln City Rotary, Oregon State Credit Union, and Columbia Bank.
