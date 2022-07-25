Leadership Lincoln
Photo: Oregon Coast Community College

Oregon Coast Community College and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to offer Leadership Lincoln, a 10-month leadership development program for local leaders.

Now in its 30th year, this program develops individual leadership skills while informing participants about the people and organizations that make up Lincoln County. The class meets once per month, September through June, with the goal to develop leadership and management skills for individuals who are interested in and committed to the future of Lincoln County. Best of all, it provides ample opportunities to connect and form long-term relationships with leaders in the community.

