The League of Women Voters of Lincoln County (LWVLC) is, once again, using virtual means for providing voter education prior to the upcoming general election.
Unable to safely host public candidate forums, the League has solicited candidate videos from those running for Senate Dist. 5, House Districts 9 and 10, Circuit Court Judge, Lincoln County Commission, Central Lincoln PUD Board, and contested races for mayor and city council seats throughout the county.
A brief introductory statement from those who chose to participate has been posted to LWVLC’s Facebook page: LWV Lincoln County. In addition, a longer video with more detailed answers to three specific questions can be found on YouTube: LWV Lincoln County.
Detailed information about all the races within the reader’s zip code can be found online at VOTE411.org, which has been compiled by the League of Women Voters on a state and national basis. On this site, readers simply type in their address and all the races on their ballot will be shown.
LWVLC’s outreach for the Facebook and YouTube videos included the Senate Dist. 5 race and contests in both House District 9 (which includes voters in Yachats) and House District 10 (covering the remainder of Lincoln County).
The non-partisans seats being contested in the general election are County Commissioner (position 2), Circuit Court Judge (position 2) and Central Lincoln PUD Board (subdivision 3). A total of eleven candidates agreed to participate and, to date, most have submitted videos for viewing.
At the local level, the opportunity was offered to all city council and mayor candidates in contested races. A total of 18 contenders signaled their interest in participating, spanning council races in Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, Waldport, and Yachats. Additionally, the mayoral seats in Newport, Waldport and Yachats were included. To date, 12 candidates have submitted videos.
Additional video submissions will be posted as they are received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.