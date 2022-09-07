A coalition of environmental justice, climate, and business organizations have filed a legal intervention to defend Oregon’s landmark Climate Protection Program (CPP) against attempted oil and gas industry rollbacks.

Legal Intervention

The legal action is an effort to defend Oregon’s landmark Climate Protection Program against attempted oil and gas industry rollbacks.

The CPP is a cornerstone Oregon climate protection policy and essential to achieving the state’s climate pollution reduction goals, according to recent modeling led by the Oregon Department of Energy.

