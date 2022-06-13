Legal Aid Services of Oregon has opened their doors for walk-in clients. Everyone entering the Legal Aid office must wear a mask.
If clients do not have a mask, they will be provided one. Anyone who exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms, or who has come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, should contact Legal Aid by phone or email only.
To reach Legal Aid by phone, call 541-265-5305.
To reach Legal Aid by email: lincolndocs@lasoregon.org
The office is located in Newport on Hwy 101, on the corner of Lee Street, across from the Bank of the West. The street address is 304 SW Coast Highway.
Legal Aid’s office hours have changed. The office is open to the public on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. During those hours, the doors are open and phones will ring through to the staff.
During the rest of the business week, when Legal Aid is not open to the public, all calls go to voicemail and are monitored regularly. Calls and email messages will be returned Monday through Friday, except for holidays.
