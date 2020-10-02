Les Schwab Tire Centers announced an agreement to sell the company to family-owned investment firm Meritage Group, Les Schwab Chief Executive Officer Jack Cuniff said Tuesday, Sept. 29.
“The decision to sell has always been about securing the long-term success of the Company,” Cuniff said. “Meritage Group has a history of preserving culture and values while growing its companies with investment over time. This is a great fit, and aligns well with Les’ vision and all we have built together.”
Les Schwab’s board of directors and its shareholders, who are all relatives of founder Les Schwab, announced in December 2019 their decision to seek new ownership for the company. They cited the complexities of operating a family-owned business with five generations of family members, as well as the company’s strong position, as factors prompting the decision.
The Schwab family shareholders said in a joint statement:
“As our family grows and ages, it has been very important to us to remain committed and aligned behind our grandfather’s vision. While it was hard to make the decision to sell the company, we are very confident Meritage Group will continue that commitment and alignment, and will build on all we have accomplished over the past 68 years.”
The future is bright for Les Schwab with Meritage Group taking over ownership of the company, the family said.
“We are thrilled with this outcome,” they said. “The company’s long-term outlook, the opportunities for employees, and the tremendous importance of our customers will remain as Grandpa always imagined.”
Meritage Group, a family-owned private investment firm founded by Nat Simons, invests in public and private companies across a variety of sectors. It continues to own to this day Portland, Oregon-based national beverage distributor Columbia Distributing, which it acquired in 2012.
“We see Les Schwab Tires as an ideal investment,” said Aubrey Barth, managing director of Meritage. “The company’s exceptional employees and programs, strong financials, and respected, customer-focused brand set it up for success for years to come.”
“It only took reading 50 pages of Les' book to realize the company was a great cultural fit for Meritage,” said Alex Magaro, co-president and senior managing director of Meritage.
Les Schwab’s operations and management team will remain unchanged.
The sale is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The purchase price is not being disclosed.
About Les Schwab
Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees with nearly 500 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. In August 2019, leading national consumer magazine Consumer Reports rated Les Schwab the No. 1 tire retailer. Also in 2019, J.D. Power awarded Les Schwab No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction in both the Tire Replacement and Aftermarket General Maintenance surveys.
The company has been recognized for its business practices through several awards, including a Milestone award from the Oregon Sustainability Board; Oregon Economic and Community Development Department honors; an Environmental Excellence award from the Association of Washington Business; an Integrity Counts award from the Northern Idaho Better Business Bureau; and The Oregonian 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Top Workplace recognition.
About Meritage Group LP
Meritage Group LP is a family-owned private investment firm founded by Nat Simons with assets under management in excess of $10 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. Meritage began investing in 1997, and pursues investment strategies in public and private equity, credit, and real estate that are generally fundamentally oriented and longer-term in their investment horizon. Meritage Group LP has offices in San Francisco, Greenwich, and New York City and currently has a team of approximately 50 people.
