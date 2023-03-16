T-Mobile announces Siletz as one of its latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients.
The $13,404 grant will go to upgrade indoor and outdoor lighting at the Siletz Public Library to ensure the library will continue to be an inviting, warm and safe place for the Siletz community to gather, learn and grow together.
“The Siletz Public Library is very excited about the upcoming project to replace the lights, inside and out, at the library," Siletz Public Library Director Carol Schramm said. "We are very thankful to the Siletz Valley Friends of the Library for their hard work in writing the grant proposal, and to T-Mobile for choosing our library to receive the T-Mobile Hometown Grant. The library will be a much brighter, safer, and more cheerful place when the LED lights are installed, and we will be thrilled to see students better able to study and our older patrons perusing the shelves without having to squint at book titles."
To celebrate, T-Mobile was scheduled to present the Hometown Grant check Thursday, March 16 during a 4 p.m. celebration at the Siletz Public Library, 255 Gaither Street, in Siletz.
The project was submitted by the Siletz Valley Friends of the Library, a local organization supporting the Siletz Public Library.
Background
Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart vital community development projects.
Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given more than $7.8 million dollars to 175 communities across 41 states, including Siletz.
