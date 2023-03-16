T-Mobile announces Siletz as one of its latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients.

The $13,404 grant will go to upgrade indoor and outdoor lighting at the Siletz Public Library to ensure the library will continue to be an inviting, warm and safe place for the Siletz community to gather, learn and grow together.

Siletz Public Library

The Siletz Public Library is located at 255 SE Gaither Street in Siletz and may be reach by calling 541-444-2855, or emailing to siletz@siletzlibrary.org

​​
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.