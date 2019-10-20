Life Flight Network, the medical air transport service serving the central coast, resumed use of the Newport Municipal Airport Friday, Oct. 18.
Earlier this month, Life Flight Network temporarily relocated its Newport-based operations to its Corvallis base of operations until security concerns could be addressed at the Newport Municipal Airport.
Following a complaint made by Life Flight Network, the City of Newport conducted a thorough investigation.
The investigation indicated the configuration of space at the Newport Municipal Airport was not secure, and problematic for Life Flight Network’s continued use. The city worked with tenants of the Fixed Based Operations Building to allow exclusive use of the second story of the building for Life Flight Network operations.
This will allow the city to install doors to secure the operations area on the second floor for Life Flight Network’s use and allow a secure area for personnel and equipment.
Both the City of Newport and Life Flight Network are committed to ensuring Oregon’s central coast communities have access to life-saving air ambulance services.
"We are pleased this concern has been resolved and Life Flight Network can continue to operate at the Newport Municipal Airport," city officials said.
