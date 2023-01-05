Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Life Saving Event

Newport Fire reports that quick action at the Newport Recreation Center helped revive a person suffering a cardiac arrest.

At 8:58 Thursday, Jan. 5, 911 was called for a patron experiencing chest pain. Staff from the recreation center immediately responded with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

AED

An AED is a type of computerized defibrillator that automatically analyzes the heart rhythm in people who are experiencing cardiac arrest.
