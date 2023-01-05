Newport Fire reports that quick action at the Newport Recreation Center helped revive a person suffering a cardiac arrest.
At 8:58 Thursday, Jan. 5, 911 was called for a patron experiencing chest pain. Staff from the recreation center immediately responded with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
Upon their arrival, bystanders where performing CPR. Rec Center Staff quickly applied the AED and assisted with breathing. As Fire and EMS personnel were arriving, the AED indicated a shock should be delivered.
After one additional shock, along with oxygen and other therapies, the patron regained a pulse and started breathing on their own.
The patron was transported by Pacific West Ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, where care was continued by Emergency Department Staff.
"The City of Newport wishes to thank the quick thinking of the bystanders and Rec Center employees Mike Cavanaugh and Trish Cadwell for helping with this positive outcome," a release from the City of Newport states. "The City has trained staff at many of its facilities, and has AED’s at all its public facilities."
The following information is from the FDA
Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops pumping blood. It can happen to anyone, at any time, and signs include sudden collapse and immediate loss of consciousness.
Unlike heart attacks, which are caused by a blockage in an artery to the heart, sudden cardiac arrest is caused when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. This produces abnormal heart rhythms, called arrhythmias, that make the heart unable to pump blood.
If cardiac arrest does occur, rapid treatment with a medical device called an automated external defibrillator (AED) can be lifesaving.
An AED is a type of computerized defibrillator that automatically analyzes the heart rhythm in people who are experiencing cardiac arrest. When appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm. The conversion of a ventricular arrhythmia to its normal rhythm by an electrical shock is called defibrillation.
Defibrillation is time sensitive. The probability of survival decreases by 7% to 10% for every minute that a victim stays in a life-threatening arrhythmia.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates AEDs and their necessary accessories as medical devices and evaluates them for safety and effectiveness before they are marketed.
