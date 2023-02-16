A field excursion led by Seattle Aquarium researchers along the Olympic Peninsula, that included two members of the Oregon Coast Aquarium from Newport, quickly turned into a life-saving mission.

Seattle Aquarium’s Senior Conservation Research Manager Shawn Larson was leading a sea otter observation excursion alongside with Research Scientist for Clean Seas Program Veronica Padula.

Caught

While this photo is a bit dark, you can still make out the young northern fur seal caught on the beach.
Rescue

The team members work to free the small seal.
Free at Last!

The seal heads to the open ocean after being freed by the research team.
