On August 19 and 20, the Bureau of Land Management hosted a weekend celebration to commemorate the 150th birthday of one beloved lighthouse.
The Yaquina Head Lighthouse is the tallest in Oregon and has been guiding ships and sailors along the west coast since August 20, 1873.
“When I think of the history of Yaquina Head, I think of the people throughout the years who fought to protect it,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director. His speech addressed attendees, including public visitors, current and former Yaquina Head staff and volunteers, members of Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses, and others. “Today, I see their legacy in all of you—in the rangers who work here, in our friends at Friends of Yaquina Lights, and in everyone helping to care for this place.”
Several other speakers also shared their thoughts on the historic occasion, including USCG Chief Petty Officer Steven Bergeron; Jason Jurgena, Department of the Interior Museum Registrar; Troy Frost, BLM Deputy Assistant Director for National Conservation Lands; David Gomberg, Oregon State Representative; and Casey Miller, Lincoln County Commissioner.
After Bushue’s speech, members of the U.S. Coast Guard performed an honor guard presentation. Former artist in residence Darryl Baird presented an original photograph of the lighthouse to Jurgena. The photograph is now a part of the Department of the Interior’s official collection.
Throughout the weekend, rangers dressed in Victorian costume hosted children’s games, tended a Victorian-era garden, and led tours of the lighthouse.
Local barbershop chorus the Coastal Aires sang for Interpretive Center visitors, while staff passed around birthday cake to attendees.
“Together, we share and celebrate the history and stories of the keepers and their families, the service and duty of our rangers and volunteers, and the wildlife and scenery of the landscape that make Yaquina Head outstanding,” said Bushue. “It’s amazing how a historic lighthouse helps visitors of the 21st century reflect on the past and explore the possibilities of the future.”
Visitors are certainly ready to explore. Last year, Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area hosted about half a million visits. On average, BLM rangers at the site lead 15,000 visitors on walks, talks, and lighthouse tours each year.
Many of these tours focus on educating future generations about coastal ecosystems, habitat conservation, and maritime history. This next generation of land stewards seems ready and enthusiastic to take the lighthouse through its next 150 years.
According to Bushue, “that future looks pretty bright.”
