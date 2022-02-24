Lincoln City Council passed an ordinance Monday, Feb. 14, amending the Lincoln City Municipal Code to create an exception of electronic message signs. Electronic message signs and signs that are illuminated have been prohibited in residential zones.
“What this proposed amendment does is it allows the ability to apply for a conditional use permit for a changeable copy sign and electronic message center or a sign that’s internally illuminated,” said Anne Marie Skinner, director of planning and community development.
Skinner said not every use in those zones could apply for a conditional use for a reader board. A resident would not be able to apply for a reader board for their yard. Those uses that are conditional uses, such as religious institutions, schools and public government facility buildings can apply for a conditional use permit in one of the residential zones.
“Conditional use permit approval requires a public hearing that goes to the planning commission,” Skinner said. “Staff is proposing that these signs would be subject to the following: compliance with all electrical code and permitting, animation would be prohibited, light colors such as white and cream would be prohibited, lettering would be on a black background. Red lettering is a recommendation and full screen illumination is prohibited.”
Full screen illumination would mean the entire display area would be lit up, Skinner added.
“It would add more glare to the roadway and glare to residences,” Skinner said of full screen illumination.
Sue Graves, safety coordinator for Lincoln County School District, testified on behalf of the school district in favor of the zoning ordinance amendment.
“We really want an electronic message center at Taft High School,” Graves said. “Most of the schools in the county have them already.”
Graves said a reader board increases the awareness of the place and there is a pride and sense of connectedness that comes with it.
“Some of our schools even have an award of the month,” Graves said. “There’s a lot of ways to celebrate achievements and really promote positive culture.”
The school can also use a message board to communicate days of no school, upcoming events and parent teacher conferences, Graves added. It would also be helpful for safety and emergency messages.
“To be able to put message bilingually is another benefit,” Graves said.
The council approved and adopted the ordinance.
