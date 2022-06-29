Mitchell Santine Gould has been dreaming of portraying the great American poet Walt Whitman in an animated short since 1994, when he added a very simple Whitman animation to his book, “Windows 95 Multimedia Programming.” Years of effort since then, and the increasing sophistication of software, have finally made it possible.
Gould, the mind behind Lincoln City’s General Picture Animation, is a well-known Walt Whitman scholar who runs a website called LeavesOfGrass.Org. He was invited to showcase his latest work during the June 19 online marathon reading of Whitman’s most beloved, ambitious and sprawling poem, “Song of Myself.” After others read the first four stanzas, Gould streamed his animated version of the fifth stanza. The marathon’s director, NYU Professor Karen Karbiener, praised the “heart and mind” Gould invested in his film ahead of the event, adding, “It will be a high point in our 19 year legacy!”
Because of Whitman’s historic associations with Quakerism, the work has attracted the admiration of Quaker scholar Chuck Fager, who found that “it evokes much of Whitman’s continuing appeal and mystery: his modest origins, comfort with nature in all its aspects, unabashed sensuality, human warmth, and easy, encompassing untheological mysticism.”
Gould’s animated characters Walt Whitman and his most important but most mysterious lover, Fred Vaughan, are currently on view in the Lincoln City Cultural Center’s Annual Members’ Show “Glow.” The animation can be viewed on General Picture’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/AltWhitman
Gould, together with his husband Rusty Keller, operates Lincoln City’s five-star and most unique vacation rental, Lakeheart Art Deco Guesthouse. They expect to have an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony this summer.
