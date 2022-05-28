Lincoln City’s seven miles of coastline are now even more accessible. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, the city’s Parks and Recreation, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works departments will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the installation of three portable and removable Mobi-Mats and two beach wheelchairs at SW 51st St. beach.
“Accessibility has long been a priority in Lincoln City,” said Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation director. “The addition of the Mobi-Mats and beach friendly wheelchairs extends an invitation to our beaches to everyone.”
The city has purchased 450 feet of the six-and-a-half foot wide, ocean blue mobility mats, which will be installed at three points, including:
•
• SW 51st St. in the historic Taft District
•
• D River Wayside in the Delake District
•
• SW 33rd St. in the Nelscott District
“While Mobi-Mats were initially created to provide access for people who use mobility devices such as wheelchairs and walkers, people of all abilities will benefit, making Lincoln City’s beaches more inclusive,” said Kevin Mattias, ADA coordinator for Lincoln City.
Installed from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Lincoln City’s Mobi-Mats are ADA compliant, portable, non-slip and roll-up, increasing beach access by creating temporary pathways. They are made from 100 percent recycled polyester and are salt water-resistant.
“We strive to surprise and delight all of our guests,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “We’re proud to improve the accessibility of our seven miles of beach to more guests through continued investment in mobility options.”
Lincoln City has also purchased two beach wheelchairs (with plans to add a third), which will be available year-round for free. These beach wheelchairs are specifically designed to make traveling across sand and other soft surfaces possible. They feature large, balloon-type tires that allow for added stability and ease of rolling. Beach wheelchairs allow people with limited mobility to travel over sand, shells and rocks to visit Lincoln City’s beautiful Taft Beach and Siletz Bay. Daily rentals are available at SW 51st St. in the historic Taft District. Funding for one of the wheelchairs was granted from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.
