The City of Lincoln City announces the return of 4th of July fireworks over Siletz Bay.
2021 marks the 66th year since the first Taft fireworks show was put on in 1955 by the Taft & DeLake Fire Department. The show has been conducted uninterrupted ever since with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled because of concern over COVID-19.
“We are happy to see a long-standing Lincoln City tradition return after a year’s hiatus.” said Lila Bradley, City Manager. “It’s a nice way celebrate as we begin to return to normal with an event that takes advantage of our seven miles of beach and fresh ocean air.”
Lincoln City is also special when it comes to the 4th of July because it actually offers two fireworks shows. There are fireworks over Devils Lake on July 3rd sponsored by the Devils Lake Neighborhood Association, plus the City-sponsored show over Siletz Bay the next night.
Both shows start at dusk. Best viewing for the show over Devils Lake (if you don’t have a boat) is from Regatta Park or Devils Lake State Park. Taft Beach is the place to be for the show on the 4th.
“I’m pleased that our residents and guests will be able to have a safe and spectacular 4th of July weekend.” said Susan Wahlke, Mayor of Lincoln City. “Please note, however, Oregon Parks & Recreation does not allow any fireworks on the beach and we will have extra police patrols on the lookout for dangerous illegal fireworks. With two, big professional fireworks shows, there is no reason to bring your own.”
4th of July Fireworks over Siletz Bay is one of many safe summer events in Lincoln City. See https://www.oregoncoast.org/events/ for more events and updates.
