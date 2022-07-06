Lincoln City adopted the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 during a city council meeting Monday, June 27. The budget in total is $86,660,501.
Finance Director Debbie Bridges asked the city council to correct an error in the facilities capital fund. The approved budget has $594,288 in contingency. This should be in capital reserve. The council approved the budget change to remove it from the contingency in the facilities capital fund and add it to the capital reserve.
Bridges said the power washer used by public works does not work anymore.
“The request would be in the general fund to increase transfers out by $10,000 and reduce contingency by $10,000 and then into the street operations fund to increase transfers in by $10,000 and increase capital outlay by $10,000 so that the streets fund has the funding to purchase a new power washer for public works,” Bridges said. “The funding is actually coming from the general fund contingency.”
Public Works Director Stephanie Reid said this would be replacing the power washer they have now. It is also used by the parks department.
While other departments use the power washer, Bridges believes it is used primarily by the streets department. It is a one-time expense. The council agreed the transfer the $10,000 to purchase the power washer.
The council also discussed adding a code enforcement officer to the budget. Bridges said it is not included in the budget, but it is recommended for the city council to look at revenue sources to fund for an officer. Mayor Susan Wahlke said possible funding would come from an increase in vacation rental dwelling (VRD) revenue.
“At this point, we’d like a little more time to make sure we’re addressing comprehensively the code enforcement program and just everything holistically so that we don’t ask for something and that’s not quite what we need or not enough,” City Manager Daphnee Legarza said.
Bridges said if it was decided to add a code enforcement officer later, it would be funded with the revenue of the vacation rentals and passed through a resolution.
The budget already covers a community services officer. This position is basically a police assistant that can also assist with code enforcement.
“I don’t want to be pulling LCPD resources for issues with VRD,” Councilor Elaine Starmer said. “We have a hard enough time keeping you guys staffed for the really important LCPD work. We shouldn’t be pulling you for VRDs.”
Legarza said she needs time to fully understand how much enforcement on is happening now with the planning department, what the software looks like, and more, and present information to the council for feedback.
The council approved the budget with a vote of 4-3.
The council also elected to receive state revenues for fiscal year 2022-2023, set forth the water and sewer rates and adopted the supplemental budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
